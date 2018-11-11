× Spinach spills all over highway after semi crash on I-71 outside Mansfield

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that caused major travel delays on Sunday.

According to a release from the highway patrol, a semi-truck was traveling northbound on I-71 in Washington Township, just outside Mansfield, when the driver went off the right side of the road, over-corrected and overturned, blocking the center and right lanes of I-71. It happened at just after 4 p.m.

The driver was transporting a load of spinach which spilled out out across the interstate.

The highway patrol said the crash caused a traffic backup that extended about 10 miles south of crash.

The 50-year-old driver of the semi, who was from Erie, PA, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.