Petition on WhiteHouse.gov calls for more severe penalties after deadly school bus stop crashes

A petition has been created, calling for change following several deadly crashes at school bus stops across the country.

A crash in Indiana on October 30 claimed the lives of three siblings: a 9-year-old girl and her twin 6-year-old brothers. Alivia Stahl, and Xzavier and Mason Ingle were killed when police say the children stepped out into the street to catch their school bus, which was waiting on the other side with its arm out and lights flashing. Authorities said a 24-year-old driver struck the children.

Now, a petition on WhiteHouse.gov is asking that school bus safety be a federal law.

Here is the petition:

"Children are being injured or killed due to people running the alternating reds on school busses. individual state laws are largely ineffective and typically have no significant penalty.

We call upon our President and Congress to act by signing legislation that will keep our children safe by instituting severe penalties on ppl who choose to violate the red lights on a bus such as 30 days in jail, 90 day dl suspension, 12 points on license and a mandatory minimum fine of $5000.00 for the first offense.

This is the least we the American voters will accept."

As of Sunday, the website states the petition still needs more than 98,000 signatures by November 30 to get a response from the White House.

