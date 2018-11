Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Veterans Day was a beauty of a day with quite a chill to the air. We thank all of our veterans for their service. As we prepare for the start of a new week, ‘Browns Victory’ Monday will remain uneventful and cooler-than-average.

There is high likelihood of a more general, albeit light, snowfall on Monday night – early Tuesday. Current thinking is a general T-2″ will fall by Tuesday morning when the snow is tapering. Stay up-to-date with the FOX 8 weather team.

**Weather updates**