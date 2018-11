× Man at center of statewide alert found dead

ELYRIA, Ohio – The North Ridgeville Police Department says 80-year-old Robert Lewis has been found dead.

Police said Lewis was last seen at his business on Cleveland Street Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Elyria.

In an update Sunday, police said Lewis was found deceased in Bellevue.

Police say they won’t be releasing any further updates at this time.