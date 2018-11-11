John Carroll University Police issue reminder after suspects caught stealing inside dorm rooms

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — John Carroll University Police issued an important reminder on Sunday after suspects were caught stealing inside dorm rooms.

According to a post on the university police Facebook page, at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, a student residing in Dolan Hall reported three unknown males opened a window and asked to come in because they were locked out of the building.

The student told them no and called university police.

About 30 minutes later, a student in Millor Hall called police and reported an unknown male was in her room and taking items.

Officers responded and took the suspect into custody.

Police said two other suspects were found in an empty room in Millor Hall; those other two men were arrested after police said they discovered the suspects had additional stolen items.

University police and University Heights police officers spoke with residents in Millor Hall and determined two rooms were entered and items taken, police said.

The connection of the suspects to the university is not known at this time; it’s being investigated. No one was injured and no threats were made.

Police said in their Facebook post, “These incidents provide a reminder of the importance of keeping residence hall room doors and windows locked, not admitting unknown persons into secured residence halls, and reporting suspicious activity immediately to JCUPD at 216-397-1234.”