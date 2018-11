Halloween is well behind us and Thanksgiving is right around the corner.. so you know what that means?

It’s time to deck the halls! Some FOX 8 viewers are already sharing photos as they put up beautiful decorations in their homes.

If you would like to share your holiday decor and be included in our photo gallery, you can send us a photo by clicking on the submit button, below.

You can also email a photo to us — tips@fox8.com.

Happy Holidays!