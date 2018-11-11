Cleveland Browns up 28-10; Baker Mayfield is balling today

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns look to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday as they host the Atlanta Falcons at FirstEnergy Stadium. Atlanta enters the game on a three-game win streak.

QB Baker Mayfield is up for the challenge. And so is Nick Chubb.

At the half — QB Baker Mayfield is 12-for-12 for 165 yds, 2 TDs and a perfect passer rating of 158.3 #ATLvsCLE pic.twitter.com/5SWmPahBRN — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2018

That's our quarterback 😤 Mayfield finds Higgins for the 28-yard TD!#ATLvsCLE pic.twitter.com/Htia5rO7WG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2018

The Browns scored a touchdown in both the first and second quarters.

Baker Mayfield to Nick Chubb for 6️⃣‼️#ATLvsCLE pic.twitter.com/gKHU0OM5vr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2018

The score is 28-10 in the 3rd.

The Browns got some defensive help on Sunday as linebacker Joe Schobert, defensive back Denzel Ward and Safety Damarious Randall returned to the line-up after missing some time with injuries.

Offensively, the Browns will try to build on what they did last week against the Kansas City Chiefs as Freddie Kitchens called his first game as an offensive coordinator. Part of the game plan last week was to get more touches for running back Duke Johnson, that plan will likely continue again on Sunday.

“I had a coach tell me one time, if you do not throw it, they will not cover it,” said Kitchens. “Defenses get paid and defensive coordinators get paid around the league from stopping you so if you are going to stop yourself by not using an attribute that you may have, then they are not going to cover it. That is just kind of what we try to stress.”

The Browns also had a salute to our nation’s veterans.

Today and every day we're thankful for the men and women who put their lives on the line for our freedom#SaluteToService 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pySisegRTo — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2018