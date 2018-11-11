× Cleveland Browns try to snap losing streak

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday as they host the Atlanta Falcons at FirstEnergy Stadium. Atlanta enters the game on a three-game win streak.

The Browns should be getting some defensive help on Sunday as linebacker Joe Schobert, defensive back Denzel Ward and Safety Damarious Randall are all expected to return to the line-up after missing some time with injuries.

Offensively, the Browns will try to build on what they did last week against the Kansas City Chiefs as Freddie Kitchens called his first game as an offensive coordinator. Part of the game plan last week was to get more touches for running back Duke Johnson, that plan will likely continue again on Sunday.

“I had a coach tell me one time, if you do not throw it, they will not cover it,” said Kitchens. “Defenses get paid and defensive coordinators get paid around the league from stopping you so if you are going to stop yourself by not using an attribute that you may have, then they are not going to cover it. That is just kind of what we try to stress.”

You can watch the Browns and Falcons on Sunday on FOX 8, kickoff is at 1 p.m.