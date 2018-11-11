× Child and 2 others hospitalized following hit skip in Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are searching for a driver who hit three people in the 2000 block of West 104th Street.

Police say it happened at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

One of the people hit was a 6-year-old child. He’s being treated for minor injuries.

Two others were also hit. A 50-year-old is in critical condition. A 47-year-old has minor injuries.

All three were taken to MetroHealth.

Police have not released a description of the driver.

Cleveland police officers recovered the car on W. 112th.

