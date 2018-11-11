Baby recovering after hit-and-run in Cleveland; police still looking for driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Alexa Paul is in disbelief that her loved one was one of the victims of a hit-and-run, Saturday night.

"With God and all of our guardian angels in heaven they will get through this. They will; I know they will."

Three people are recovering, including seven-month-old William Skerkavich III, after an accident in the 2000 block of W. 104th Street in Cleveland.

Cleveland authorities are still searching for the suspect who took off after hitting the victims in the driveway of a home.

On Sunday evening, family members spoke with FOX 8's Allison Brown outside of MetroHealth Medical Center. They explained that, thankfully, the little boy only had bumps and scratches from the crash.

Unfortunately, Lisa Bell, 50, and longtime friend, Vanessa Fleming, 47, were seriously hurt. Both women need surgery for their injuries, according to family members.

William Skerkavich has been Bell's life partner for the last 28 years.

"It was a one-second deal; she went out, and in that one second it all happened," he said.

Skerkavich says he hasn't slept since the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

"She was showing the baby to friends in the car and someone came up and just sideswiped it; it just happened in one second."

"The best thing was my grandson, unbelievable, angels must have been with him or something because like I said he just had a few scratches," Skerkavich said.

Cleveland police said the suspect's vehicle was discovered a few streets away from the scene of the accident, on W. 112th Street.