23-year-old killed in Stark County crash

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one vehicle, fatal crash that occurred in Pike Township Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says it was alerted to a crash in the 10300 block of Ridge Avenue SE at 5:16 a.m.

According to information from the sheriff’s office, deputies found a red 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer off the east side of the roadway on its roof and in a grouping of trees.

The driver, 23-year-old Matthew Dieffenbaugher of Sandyville, Ohio, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies were assisted by the Canton Metro Crash Team and the Stark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.