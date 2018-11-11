× 10-year-old battling brain cancer becomes honorary FBI special agent

QUANTICO, Virginia – A special honor for a 10-year-old girl battling brain cancer.

Oliviah Hall was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive, malignant form of brain cancer, in August of last year. She’s had more than a dozen rounds of radiation treatment on her brain and spine at the Cleveland Clinic.

Thanks to the Cleveland Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation, the FBI had the honor of welcoming Oliviah and her family to the FBI Academy at Quantico to learn about becoming a special agent.

At the end of the day, Oliviah graduated and received her Junior Special Agent credentials.

In October, Oliviah’s family announced they will not pursue further chemotherapy treatments and that Oliviah will transition to palliative/hospice care.

