Woman seriously injured in Stark County crash

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Speed and road conditions may have contributed to a crash in Stark County that seriously injured a North Canton woman.

It happened on Paris Avenue SE, south of Freed Street SE, in Paris Township at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the woman’s Camry went off the side of the road, hit a guardrail and into the path of a pick-up truck.

The 42-year-old woman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton. The driver of the truck was not injured. He was not wearing a seatbelt, but both airbags deployed, the patrol said.

“Motorists are reminded in times of inclement weather to adjust their speed to the current road conditions,” the highway patrol said in a news release.