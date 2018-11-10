Winter weather advisories and warning issued

Here is your snow outlook:
- Lake-effect has begun this morning. A winter storm warning is in effect for Ashtabula County
- A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lake County
- These advisories are in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday.
- Get the latest advisories here.
- We're tracking lake effect snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
- The biggest accumulations will likely be in the northern half of Ashtabula County and in the far eastern part of Lake County.
- Wind gusts will be up to 35 mph.
- A band has developed this morning along the shoreline moving east.
- Lake effect shuts down later this evening.
Here is the future radar with pause points through Saturday early evening. Notice the band of lake effect snow along the shoreline:
Snowfall forecast for Saturday shows lake effect dropping between 2-4″ in eastern suburbs of Cleveland Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties:
There is potential for a more general snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The heaviest amounts appear to fall east of I-71.
**Follow weather updates all weekend**
42.368936 -87.827153