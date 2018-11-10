Winter weather advisories and warning issued

Posted 6:30 am, November 10, 2018

Here is your snow outlook:

  • Lake-effect has begun this morning. A winter storm warning is in effect for Ashtabula County
  • A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lake County
  • These advisories are in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday.
  • We're tracking lake effect snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
  • The biggest accumulations will likely be in the northern half of Ashtabula County and in the far eastern part of Lake County.
  • Wind gusts will be up to 35 mph.
  • A band has developed this morning along the shoreline moving east.
  • Lake effect shuts down later this evening.

Here is the future radar with pause points through Saturday early evening. Notice the band of lake effect snow along the shoreline:

Snowfall forecast for Saturday shows lake effect dropping between 2-4″ in eastern suburbs of Cleveland Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties:

There is potential for a more general snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The heaviest amounts appear to fall east of I-71.

