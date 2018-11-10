Winter weather advisories and warning issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here is your snow outlook:

Lake-effect has begun this morning. A winter storm warning is in effect for Ashtabula County

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lake County

These advisories are in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday.

We're tracking lake effect snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

The biggest accumulations will likely be in the northern half of Ashtabula County and in the far eastern part of Lake County.

Wind gusts will be up to 35 mph.

A band has developed this morning along the shoreline moving east.

Lake effect shuts down later this evening.

Here is the future radar with pause points through Saturday early evening. Notice the band of lake effect snow along the shoreline:

Snowfall forecast for Saturday shows lake effect dropping between 2-4″ in eastern suburbs of Cleveland Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties:

There is potential for a more general snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The heaviest amounts appear to fall east of I-71.

