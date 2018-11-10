We’re on Snow Watch: Lake-driven snow likely over parts of the Snowbelt

Posted 6:30 am, November 10, 2018, by , Updated at 07:41AM, November 10, 2018

Here is your snow outlook:

  • Lake-effect has begun this morning. Advisories have been issued for Lake, Ashtabula Counties.

    • Get the latest advisories here.

  • A band has developed this morning along the shoreline moving east.
  • Lake effect shuts down later this evening.

Here is the future radar with pause points through Saturday early evening. Notice the band of lake effect snow along the shoreline:

Snowfall forecast for Saturday shows lake effect dropping between 2-4″ in eastern suburbs of Cleveland Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties:

There is potential for a more general snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The heaviest amounts appear to fall east of I-71.

