We’re on Snow Watch: Lake-driven snow likely over parts of the Snowbelt

Here is your snow outlook:

Lake-effect has begun this morning. Advisories have been issued for Lake, Ashtabula Counties.

Get the latest advisories here. A band has developed this morning along the shoreline moving east.

Lake effect shuts down later this evening.

Here is the future radar with pause points through Saturday early evening. Notice the band of lake effect snow along the shoreline:

Snowfall forecast for Saturday shows lake effect dropping between 2-4″ in eastern suburbs of Cleveland Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties:

There is potential for a more general snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The heaviest amounts appear to fall east of I-71.

