Teen charged in accidental shooting at Akron University residence hall

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police are investigating what they are calling “an accidental weapon discharge” at the University of Akron’s Exchange Street Residence Hall.

According to police chief James Weber, police responded to a call of a shot fired in the residence hall around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police found a 19-year-old who had been shot in the abdomen. He is being treated at Akron General Cleveland Clinic Hospital.

The suspect is a 17-year-old male.

He faces charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He is in custody of the Summit County Juvenile Center.

Police say the two know each other.

Neither of them are students at AU.

Akron police are investigating.

In a statement, the university reported it is reviewing the incident.

The school is looking into who let the two people into the residence hall.

UA prohibits firearms in residence halls and requires students to have responsibility for the actions of any guests.

The university also responded to concerns regarding student safety:

We understand that this situation was very concerning for many people and University representatives from the Division of Student Affairs and Residence Life and Housing have been on scene and providing support to other UA students. They also will be discussing campus safety and additional ways to improve our efforts with students in the days ahead.

We appreciate the cooperation of all parties as University officials and the University of Akron Police Department (UAPD) continue the investigation. As a community, we also encourage students to remain diligent advocates for safety. If you have information that can assist investigators, please notify UAPD at 330-972-2911.

Counselors will be available for students by calling 330-972-7082 or visiting Simmons Hall 306 on Monday. Students seeking immediate assistance should contact Residence Life staff who will connect them to the counselor on-call.