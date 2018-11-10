Second suspect arrested in deaths of father and daughter found in burning car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio - U.S. Marshals in Cleveland arrested Kodii Gibson in connection with the deaths of Paul and Paris Bradley.

The 21-year-old is the second suspect arrested for the crime this week.

23-year-old Ronald Newberry surrendered around 6:40 p.m. Thursday with his attorney.

U.S. Marshals say Friday new evidence was developed that led them to Gibson.

Saturday morning, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Gibson near the 12300 Block of Chesterfield Street in Cleveland, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals office.

Gibson was taken to the East Cleveland Police Department pending arraignment on his charges.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated “Our task force members wasted no time in tracking down this fugitive. The East Cleveland Police Department should be commended for their tireless efforts in identifying the suspects in this tragic case.”

Investigators believe Gibson and Newberry are involved in the October 10 murder of 39-year-old Paul Bradley and his 14-year-old Paris Bradley, both of Bedford.

Police said Paris had been shot in the head first, then both of their bodies set on fire. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled that Paul Bradley was alive when he was set on fire.

Detectives said robbery appears to be the motive. The Bradleys’ home in Bedford had been ransacked and the inside was soaked with gasoline.

They said Newberry and Bradley did not know each other, but a mutual female acquaintance had informed Newberry that Bradley was well off, and 14-year old Paris may have been used as a pawn to locate the money.

Police also said surveillance video revealed that Newberry’s SUV followed the Bradley’s car minutes before it was discovered burning near Savannah and Allegheny Avenues in East Cleveland.

