CLEVELAND, Ohio – Workers with the Ohio Department of Transportation are working around the clock to keep Ohio’s roads clear.

Around 8 a.m. ODOT reported more than 200 trucks were plowing and treating roads Saturday morning.

If you see them, please give them plenty of room to work.

Here’s a look from some of the trucks dashcams.

Here is the view from a dash cam in three of the more than 200 trucks we have out plowing and treating roads this morning. These trucks are in Ashtabula, Geauga, and Lake Co. Please give them plenty of room to work. pic.twitter.com/eRYvZPHjTi — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 10, 2018