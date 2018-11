× Fire investigation at Frito-Lay plant in Canton

CANTON, Ohio – Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Frito-Lay plant in Canton.

Fox 8 confirmed with Canton Township Fire dispatch that the fire started around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Fox 8 has calls out to the plant and to other local agencies.

A viewer sent us a photo with visible flames.

