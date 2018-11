Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio - The Lorain Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in the 1700 block of Reid Avenue.

LFD on scene of a church fire at w17th and Reid Ave pic.twitter.com/p5Ke0DVtZs — Lorain FD Local 267 (@LorainFDLoc267) November 10, 2018

A post from Lorain fire showed smoke surrounding the steeple.

Google maps shows Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal is at this location.

This is a developing story with limited information. Stay with Fox 8 for updates.