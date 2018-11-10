Elyria police issue statewide alert for endangered missing adult
ELYRIA, Ohio – There is a statewide alert for 80-year-old Robert Lewis.
Lewis was last seen at his business on Cleveland Street Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Elyria.
An endangered missing adult alert is in effect.
He is 5’9″, 150 lbs., white hair and hazel eyes.
Lewis suffers with memory loss and may be wearing a black coat.
Lewis has a dark green Lincoln Town Car with OH plate number EJV3200. Call 1-866-693-9171 if you see Lewis or the vehicle.
41.368380 -82.107649