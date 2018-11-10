× Elyria police issue statewide alert for endangered missing adult

ELYRIA, Ohio – There is a statewide alert for 80-year-old Robert Lewis.

Lewis was last seen at his business on Cleveland Street Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Elyria.

An endangered missing adult alert is in effect.

He is 5’9″, 150 lbs., white hair and hazel eyes.

Lewis suffers with memory loss and may be wearing a black coat.

Lewis has a dark green Lincoln Town Car with OH plate number EJV3200. Call 1-866-693-9171 if you see Lewis or the vehicle.