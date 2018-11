A winter storm warning is in effect for Ashtabula Lakeshore until 10 p.m.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lake and Ashtabula Inland counties until 10 p.m.

The lake effect snow will gradually taper pre-dawn hours of Veterans Day. An additional 1-3″ is possible in the heart of the snow belt before breaking out into some sunshine on Sunday.

There is potential of a more general snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.