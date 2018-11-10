Cleveland man wanted for assaulting 18-month-old girl

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for Daniel Belcher, who is accused of assaulting an 18-month-old girl.

The little girl was beaten on Nov. 6 at a house on East 66th Street near St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland, police said. The victim’s mother was arrested at the hospital, but Belcher is still on the loose.

The 29-year-old is not the child’s father. Belcher is 6 foot 1 and weighs 160 pounds. Police said he also uses the names Christopher Davis and Daniel Hough.

The victim suffered multiple fractures, broken ribs, punctured lungs and a lacerated liver, police said. She remains at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit at 216-623-5658.