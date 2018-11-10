Aurora VFW Post holds fundraiser after $360,000 stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ohio—A theft investigation at the Aurora VFW Post 2629 led to people rallying in support so the doors can stay open.

Aurora authorities told FOX 8 they are investigating a theft that reportedly happened in September.

“We are having a fundraiser because $360,000 was stolen and we are trying to recover,” said Rick Carpenter, Junior Vice Commander of Post 2629.

This Veterans Day weekend people gathered at the post on North Aurora Road to raise money for the local veterans who said they are heartbroken and violated.

“You lose sleep at night,” said Carpenter, who added the future of the Aurora VFW may be at stake because of the missing money. "We are just trying to keep the post open basically."

Carpenter said the missing funds were noticed when he looked at bank statements, where were managed by another local VFW leader.

"It makes me want to cry and I wish it would have never happened," said Becky Dahlhausen, of Aurora.

"It's a family post," she said. "There are a lot of things, we have funerals here and we open up and we cook food and we collect money and we help that family."

The fundraiser on Saturday night brought in at least $2,000 in donations. Many of the 600 members said they believe that funds will be raised to keep the post open each month.