Akron police investigate accidental shooting at residence hall

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police are investigating what they are calling “an accidental weapon discharge” at the University of Akron’s Exchange Street Residence Hall.

According to police chief James Weber, police responded to a call of a shot fired in the residence hall around 12:30 a.m.

Police found a 19-year-old who had been shot in the abdomen. He is being treated at Akron General Cleveland Clinic Hospital.

The suspect is a 17-year-old male. He is in custody.

Police say the two know each other.

Akron police are investigating.

