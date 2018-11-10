Akron police investigate accidental shooting at residence hall
AKRON, Ohio – Akron police are investigating what they are calling “an accidental weapon discharge” at the University of Akron’s Exchange Street Residence Hall.
According to police chief James Weber, police responded to a call of a shot fired in the residence hall around 12:30 a.m.
Police found a 19-year-old who had been shot in the abdomen. He is being treated at Akron General Cleveland Clinic Hospital.
The suspect is a 17-year-old male. He is in custody.
Police say the two know each other.
Akron police are investigating.
