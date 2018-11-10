8 tractor trailers burn at Frito-Lay plant in Canton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio - Fire crews in Canton battled flames and strong winds Saturday morning at the Frito-Lay plant in Canton.

Fox 8 confirmed with Canton Township Fire dispatch that a semi fire started around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Due to wind gusts, the fire spread to 8 semi trucks. They are a total loss.

Two other tractor trailers were damaged.

The Shift Commander with Canton Township Fire, Aaron Keener, told Fox 8 the wind got the best of them.

A viewer sent us a photo with visible flames.

No one was hurt.