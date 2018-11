Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At 95 years young, a local WWII veteran is not only a military hero, but a college football player, Mr. YMCA, and a professional bowling instructor.

FOX 8's Tracy McCool had the pleasure of meeting John Simanella during the honor flight back in September and heard all about his impressive journey.

