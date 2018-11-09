× Wooster man arrested in online sting, accused of trying to lure young boy to park for sex

WOOSTER, Ohio — Authorities have arrested a Wooster man after he allegedly tried to lure a 13-year-old boy to a park for sex.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also looking for anyone who may have had similar interactions with the suspect.

According to a release from the FBI, Luther Nash, 46, is in federal custody with a hearing set for Nov. 16.

Authorities say that on Sept. 24, the Wooster Police Department was notified by an anonymous source that said they’d created a fake Facebook profile in which they’d identified as a 13-year-old boy. They told police that Nash sent nude images of himself to the person.

On Sept. 28, an undercover Facebook account using the persona of a 13-year-old boy was created by law enforcement. A friend request was sent Nash, who accepted it within two hours. He also asked if the alleged boy had a boyfriend.

Nash eventually sent a nude photo of himself to the undercover account. He also discussed meeting the ’13-year-old’ at a park to engage in sexual activity.

On Oct. 5, Nash was contacted and placed into custody at his place of employment. He allegedly admitted to sending nude photos to someone he believed to be 13 years old.

He was transferred into federal custody on Nov. 8.

Authorities believe Nash may have attempted to persuade, induce or entice other young boys online. Anyone who may have had interaction with Nash online is asked to call the FBI at 330-456-6200.