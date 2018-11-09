Wintry weather: Saturday snow outlook

COMPLETE LIST OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Posted 10:04 pm, November 9, 2018

Here is your snow outlook:

  • Lake-effect begins predawn Saturday morning.
  • A band will develop during the morning along the shoreline moving east.
  • Lake effect shuts down later Saturday evening.

Here is the future radar with pause points through Saturday early evening. Notice the band of lake effect snow along the shoreline:

Snowfall forecast for Saturday shows lake effect dropping between 2-4″ in eastern suburbs of Cleveland Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties:

There is potential for a more general snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The heaviest amounts appear to fall east of I-71.

