Wintry weather: Saturday snow outlook

Here is your snow outlook:
- Lake-effect begins predawn Saturday morning.
- A band will develop during the morning along the shoreline moving east.
- Lake effect shuts down later Saturday evening.
Here is the future radar with pause points through Saturday early evening. Notice the band of lake effect snow along the shoreline:
Snowfall forecast for Saturday shows lake effect dropping between 2-4″ in eastern suburbs of Cleveland Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties:
There is potential for a more general snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The heaviest amounts appear to fall east of I-71.
**Follow weather updates all weekend**
41.499320 -81.694361