It’s here…for some! Cold rain and snow mix, especially to the southwest part of our area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow in much of Missouri and Illinois is poised to move in as a wintry mix of cold rain at times mixed with wet snow by Friday morning. Here are the highlights:

Rain moves in from the southwest between 5 and 7am. Temperatures will start out in the mid 30s so wet snow will mix from time to time throughout the morning. Slushy accumulations in spots. Roads should remain wet. Higher probability of accumulation across western areas (see snowfall forecast below)

By noon, rain moves east to be replaced with plenty of dry periods throughout the early afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s.

Early evening, temperatures drop into the mid 30s with some light general snow west to east. Some light accumulations before midnight.

Lake effect begins predawn Saturday morning. A band will develop during the morning along the shoreline moving east. Lake effect shuts down later in the day Saturday

Here is the future radar with pause points starting at 4am Friday through Saturday afternoon:

Snowfall forecast:

Current thinking involves TWO separate opportunities for snow: (#1) Will be the development of lake-effect Friday night into midday Saturday and (#2) the potential of a more general snowfall between Monday and Wednesday of next week.

**Follow weather updates**