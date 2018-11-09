VIDEO: Naked man at local shopping center leads to big investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained exclusive video of what happened when police got a call for a naked man at the Biddulph Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn. The case turned into much more than an arrest for indecent exposure.

Brooklyn Police recently encountered Wilbur Rosado. Officers found him with a towel around his waist, but they asked him why he’d been there naked?

Rosado answers, “I don’t know.” Then he mumbled something about PCP.

When officers asked him if he’s on PCP, he answered, “Not no more.”

Police then looked in his car, and the video shows them finding a gun and cocaine.

As Rosado watched, he turned furious saying, "Stop searching the car, or I`m gonna sue you all,” and "You searched my car. I told you not too!"

He added, “Put my (stuff) back in the car.”

An officer asked, "You want me to put the gun and drugs back, too?"

Rosado answered "That`s my personal use.”

When the officer asked, ''Your personal use of what?'' Rosado answered, “Cocaine.”

About that search of the car, the I-TEAM took a closer look. The Brooklyn Police Chief said, officers were simply making a record of valuables before they towed the car. A grand jury has already approved charges for the gun and drugs. So any fight over the search now moves to criminal court.

Rosado continued to protest all the way into the police station.

As of Friday evening, he was still being held in jail. He has plead not guilty to the charges he’s facing.