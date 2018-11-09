× Two charged after Westlake police find $100K worth of THC in car, hotel room

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Westlake police say two people have been charged in a narcotics investigation.

On November 3 at around 8:30 a.m., police say an officer saw suspicious behavior in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn.

The vehicle was stopped while leaving the area after police say the driver committed a traffic violation.

According to Westlake police, after observing criminal behavior indicators, a police K-9 search of the vehicle led to further investigation.

Police say one kilogram of illegal THC/cannabis oil in cartridges was found in the car.

A follow-up investigation led to a room at the Red Roof Inn where it appeared the suspect was manufacturing the drugs.

Police say paraphernalia including chemistry beakers and written instructions were found; they say over three additional kilograms of the THC oil was located.

A 26-year-old Michigan man was charged with trafficking and illegal manufacture of drugs, which are both felonies.

A 25-year-old Bay Village, Ohio, woman, who police say had rented the room, was charged with felony complicity for the same offenses.

Police say it’s estimated the narcotics would sell for over $100,000 on the streets.