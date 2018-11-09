Trooper chase ends in multi-car crash on Cleveland’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A trooper chase ended in a two-car crash on Cleveland's east side.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near E. 79th Street and Wade Park Avenue.

OSHP said the trooper's cruiser was not involved in the crash.

Cleveland Fire Department said at least one person was taken to the hospital. We have no information on that person's condition at this time.

This is a developing situation. FOX 8 has a crew on scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.