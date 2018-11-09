Show Info: November 9, 2018
David LIVE at Van Aken
The new shopping destination in Shaker Heights is opening its doors.
www.thevanakendistrict.com
Comedian Tom Papa
November 8-10
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
A special celebration
Plaza Nueva Mexican Grill in Brooklyn is celebrating its 1 year anniversary with a party on Saturday.
www.plazanuevamexicangrill.com
Classic snacks
A family business with everything from kettle corn to cinnamon roasted nuts.
www.holcombsclassics.com
Giving back to heroes
Panera Bread is teaming up with Wags 4 Warriors. All veterans and active duty military members will eat for free Monday, November 12th.
www.covelli.com
www.wags4warriors.org
Locally made holiday gifts
www.brightonwoolandhoney.com
Eating good in Tremont
Trio is a new restaurant with delicious, fresh menu.
www.triotremont.com
Babycakes Boutique
www.lovelypaperieandgifts.com/babycakes