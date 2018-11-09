Sheriff: Reports of active shooter at North Carolina school, no injuries reported

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. , — Authorities in North Carolina have responded to reports of an active shooter at a high school.

Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office tells WECT-TV that the scene at Topsail High School remains active, and there were no immediate reports of injuries Friday.

Reports of an active shooter came in around 6:30 a.m. No other details have been released.

Topsail High School is located near the coast in Hampstead, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wilmington.

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: traffic moving slowly by topsail High. Students in surrounding schools on lockdown. @wectnews pic.twitter.com/u950Fss8wp — Gabrielle Williams (@GSWilliams_News) November 9, 2018

