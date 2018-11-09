Ready to battle Mother Nature: Local city debuts new road salt to fight snow covered roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK- Love it or hate it, snow has returned to Northeast Ohio.

Brunswick’s Service Director Paul Barnett told FOX 8 he is anxious to see a more significant snowfall so he can try a brand new type of super road salt on the roads.

“I hate to say we are looking forward to snow, but we kind of are in a little way,” Barnett said.

The city calls this salt Brunswick blue. It’s also nicknamed SOS which stands for "salt on steroids," because of the combination of chemicals in the salt. Some of which are secret ingredients.

“There are some proprietary chemicals, but there’s calcium chloride, magnesium chloride. There are things like that in it,” Barnett said.

The city got the new salt at the end of last winter but never got to use it because of a lack of snow.

So there were no test results.

Now, that they have it early this season they’re confident they’ll be able to test it on local roads sooner than later.

Sensors will also give road crews the temperature of the road and the friction value so they know how much salt to use.

“Friction value is how well your car stops on the pavement. The higher the friction value the better your tires are at stopping on snowy pavement,” Barnett said.

The new salt, which is safe for the environment according to Barett, also works at temperatures where traditional rock salt can’t. Road crews have a plan for doing a road comparison test.

“We are doing a test on one side of town versus another side of town. So we hope at the end of the season we have some numerical scientific data showing what the difference is,” Barnett said.

Barnett said traditional rock salt melts snow until it hits 18 degrees. But new blue rock salt works all the way to 40 below.

41.238110 -81.841801