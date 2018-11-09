Ravenna High School on lockdown, ‘no one is in danger’

RAVENNA, Ohio — Authorities have confirmed that Ravenna High School is on lockdown but that “everyone is safe.”

Ravenna School District reports that there was a “situation” at the high school but that no one was injured and no one is in danger.

Authorities also tell Fox 8’s I-TEAM that four people are in custody after “threats were made.”

The district’s statement posted on Facebook reads:

“As some of you may be aware, this morning there was a situation at Ravenna High School that required us to lean on our training and conduct a lockdown for students and staff. No one was injured. No one is in danger. The police are in the process of clearing the building. As soon as we are able, we will send out an All Call with an update as well as update everyone here on Facebook. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

No further information is being released.

