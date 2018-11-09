How the Grinch stole IHOP’s breakfast menu

Christmas is in the air and that means it’s time for the Grinch’s next great theft.

Besides stealing the big screen by debuting in a new film titled The Grinch at your local movie theater Friday, the Grinch has also stolen IHOP’s menu.

Until December 31 you can channel your inner Whoville with some seasonal holiday treats.

IHOP’s Grinch-inspired menu features the new “Grinch’s Green Pancakes,” “Minty Who-Hot Chocolate” and a “Who-Roast Beef Omelette.”

You can even turn your Grinch pancakes into a combo.

Eat your greens this holiday season with the new Grinch pancakes at IHOP. pic.twitter.com/X2ORWO12rq — IHOP (@IHOP) November 6, 2018

And the “Little Whos” ages 12 and under have some special menu items too — the “Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo” and the “Young Grinch Minty Hot Chocolate.”

Plus, your Little Whos eat free every day from 4-10 p.m. (IHOP says you can get 1 free kids entree with the purchase of an adult entree. See your local restaurant for details.)

You can watch The Grinch trailer below:

