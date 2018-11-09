High school football regional semifinal playoff scores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — It’s already week #12 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, fueled by Conrad’s, which means it’s week #2 of the playoffs and our FNTD season finale.

Tonight we will name the 2018 FOX 8 Player of the Year on the Season #22 Finale of ‘Friday Night Touchdown.'

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin and and special guest host Ken Carman from 92.3 The Fan tonight after our 11 p.m. newscast for highlights and analysis from more than 20 high school football games across Northeast Ohio.

**FOLLOW SCORES HERE ALL EVENING**

Read more on the Ohio High School Athletic Association regional semifinal playoff pairings, here.

CLICK HERE for more ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ coverage.