Fox 8 Jukebox: Sunset Harmony

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Sunset Harmony is an acoustic trio of musicians that creates beautiful and unique harmonies to songs you know and love. Click here to learn more about Sunset Harmony and see their upcoming show schedule.
