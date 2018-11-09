× Cleveland Clinic employee tested for possible case of tuberculosis

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Clinic is currently testing an employee for a possible case of tuberculosis, according to a news release by the hospital Friday.

The employee works for the main campus Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. According to their statement, preliminary tests are negative and they are continuing to monitor the situation.

The employee is currently on leave.

As a precaution, the Cleveland Clinic is reaching out to patients and employees who may have been exposed from early September through November of this year.

The Cleveland Clinic is working with the Cuyahoga County Health Department on the situation and hopes to have an update in the coming weeks.

There were no other locations within the Children’s Hospital that were impacted.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 and FOX 8.com for the latest updates.