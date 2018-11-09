Area veterans honored with special service, ceremony in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Sunday will mark the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.

Ever since then, returning veterans have always continued to serve their communities.

At a ceremony inside Cleveland City Hall Friday, people who have gone above and beyond to help our area veterans were honored for their service to the community including Judge Charles Patton for his work with Veterans Court; Terry Zacharyj, who was Veteran of the Year, and student honoree, Allen Bray Junior.

Bray is a veteran of Afghanistan and says when he came home from the war he wanted to do something to help other people. He's graduating from Tri-C next month and will then go to Hiram College, but he's most proud of his work with the VA, where he works in human resources.

He says service doesn't stop when you take off the uniform.

"When we come home, a lot of times, some veterans are neglected but we have to come together and support each other and get each other through the hard times, the tough times and the happy times as well, as long as we come home. I encourage all veterans to encourage the success and motivation to support other people at all times and all veterans at all times, if you can," Bray said.

After the program inside city hall, Cleveland held its annual Veterans Day Parade through downtown.

There were also resources on-hand for veterans who need help with things like medical care and housing.

There will be many more Veterans Day remembrances this weekend.

