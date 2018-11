Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He wasn't a household name when the season started. But, he's already run for more than 2,300 yards and scored a school record 48 touchdowns, helping lead Gilmour to an undefeated regular season and the Lancers' first playoff win in five years.

That's why the 2018 Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year is Gilmour running back C.J. Charleston.

