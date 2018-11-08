Volunteers needed to help build bikes for foster kids this holiday season

CLEVELAND — Together We Rise, a national non profit, is looking for donors to help them buy 250 bikes for children in the Cuyahoga County foster care system this holiday season.

According to the organization, bikes cost $75 each and will be built by volunteers here in the community.

No donation is too small and if you’re unable to give money, you can always come out to their event on December 16th where they’ll be assembling the bikes.

Organizers will be on hand to provide direction and offer assistance.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring a wrench, bike pump, scissors, allen wrench set and a screw driver.

