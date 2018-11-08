Tensions run high at Shaker Heights school district community meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Tensions ran high Thursday night as hundreds of people attended a high school community meeting inside Shaker Heights High School.

“We are here to talk about the issues and assure the parents that operations inside the high school were moving smoothly,” said Scott Stephens, with the district.

But the meeting was anything but smooth.

It comes one week after the district placed the high school principal on administrative leave.

“One thing I want to assure parents of is that none of these incidents involved any danger to students. They were not in harm’s way, there was no police activity, police investigation things of that type,” added Stephens.

The principal just one in a series of personnel shakeups in the past couple weeks.

“I think everyone has been questioning what is happening, why all this stuff is happening and that’s why everyone is here, to get answers,” said Will Schinabeck, student.

However, many attendees were disappointed to learn they were not allowed to ask questions directly, instead they had to write them down on a piece of paper and have a moderator read it.

“To write my question and have it paraphrased, that isn’t transparency,” said Todd Evans, parent.

Many in attendance felt their questions weren’t answered.

“We remind you that discussion of personnel matters is limited in accordance with board policy,” said Dr. Stephen Wilkins, Interim Superintendent of Schools, and High School Substitute Principal, Dr. David Glasner.

This meeting only adding more confusion in the community after an English teacher was placed on administrative leave, two cheerleading coaches resigned, along with the head football coach and the coach of special teams.