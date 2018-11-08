Suspect in deaths of father, daughter found in burning car has surrendered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The man accused of killing a father and daughter and burning their bodies inside a car has surrendered.

23-year-old Ronald Newberry surrendered around 6:40 Thursday evening with his attorney. His attorney wishes to be present for Newberry's questioning.

A manhunt was underway for Newberry Wednesday morning after police issued a warrant for his arrest. East Cleveland SWAT officers spent the day searching for him after he was seen in the city on Monday.

Investigators believe Newberry is involved in the October 10 murder of 39-year-old Paul Bradley and his 14-year-old Paris Bradley, both of Bedford.

Police said Paris had been shot in the head first, then both of their bodies set on fire. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled that Paul Bradley was alive when he was set on fire.

Detectives said robbery appears to be the motive. The Bradleys’ home in Bedford had been ransacked and the inside was soaked with gasoline.

They said Newberry and Bradley did not know each other, but a mutual female acquaintance had informed Newberry that Bradley was well off, and 14-year old Paris may have been used as a pawn to locate the money.

Police also said surveillance video revealed that Newberry’s SUV followed the Bradley’s car minutes before it was discovered burning near Savannah and Allegheny Avenues in East Cleveland.

East Cleveland police thank everyone for their diligence in assisting in bringing Newberry into custody.

