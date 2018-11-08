Study shows screen time has little impact on children’s sleep

If you’re worried about screen time interfering with your child’s sleep, a new study might ease your concerns.

According to the BBC, a new study shows an “extremely modest” relationship between sleep and screen use in children.

The Oxford Internet Institute found that teenagers who don’t spend much time watching television, computers and mobile devices only slept slightly longer than teens who spent much of their day in front of a screen.

Researchers found that every hours of screen time was linked to between three to eight fewer minutes of sleep per night, the BBC reported.

The author of the study admits the data is “imperfect” and said parents should also consider other factors.

“Focusing on bedtime routines and regular patterns of sleep, such as consistent wake-up times, are much more effective strategies for helping young people sleep than thinking screens themselves play a significant role,” said study author Prof. Andrew Przbylski.