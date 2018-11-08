× Special prosecutor to investigate a North Royalton police officer.

NORTH ROYALTON- A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate a North Royalton officer.

Officials with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Thursday to name Atty. Michael Maloney as special prosecutor.

This comes a few weeks after the FOX 8 I-Team broke the story that Parma Municipal Court Judge Timothy Gilligan wrote an opinion Oct. 24 saying North Royalton Police Officer Steve Zahursky’s report on the arrest of Austin Smith-Skinner, 22, contained numerous inaccuracies and falsehoods.

Smith-Skinner was arrested in April on several charges including OVI. All charges against him were dismissed last week.

North Royalton officials say Zahursky is a hardworking officer. The police chief told Fox 8 they are doing an internal review on the case.

“We have also filed a formal complaint on Officer Zahursky and the other two officers,” said attorney Tony Manning, who represents Smith-Skinner. “What Officer Zahursky did is perjury. It caused the imprisonment, the jailing of a citizen, an innocent citizen.”

Manning said Smith-Skinner used his cell phone to videotape his arrest. That videotape was played in court during a suppression hearing.



