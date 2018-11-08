Soccer controversy after Strongsville girls team wins semi-finals with extra player on field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- It was a classic match-up between two undefeated girls soccer teams, with a trip to the state championship on the line. It was decided by one goal, but parents and school officials on the losing side are now crying "foul," claiming their opponents had an unfair advantage.

The Strongsville High School Lady Mustangs won the Ohio Girls Soccer State Semi-Final on Tuesday, by defeating the previously undefeated Twinsburg Lady Tigers one nil.

Now, Twinsburg parents say video of the game revealed that during a long stretch of the second half, Strongville was using an extra player in the field, giving them 12 players instead of the customary 11.

Some parents, as well as the Twinsburg Schools Superindendent, are asking that Strongsville forfeit the game, allowing the Lady Tigers to play for the state championship on Friday.

According to a statement sent to FOX 8, "the OHSAA will look into the matter, but the result stands and there is no appeal process. Officials' decisions are final."

However, the superintendent of Twinsburg schools is not satisfied, she even called the superintendent of Strongsville schools to voice her displeasure

Late Thursday, a spokesman for the Strongsville School District told FOX 8 that after discussing the game with the Lady Mustang Coaching Staff, the use of the extra player was "an inadvertent error and there was no malicious intent".

As it stands right now, Strongsville is scheduled to play for the state championship Friday night in Columbus. If for some reason, that changes, FOX 8 will keep you updated.