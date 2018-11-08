× Show Info: November 8, 2018

Southern shrimp and grits

Zach from Sublime Smoke shares an easy recipe and shows off their popular brisket.

www.sublimesmoke.com

Family game night

Games for kids and adults to enjoy on a cold winter night.

www.playmatterstoys.com

Giving back with books

A local organization is on a mission to get books into the hands of kids.

www.kidsbookbank.org

Prepping for Thanksgiving dinner

Judi Strauss from the Charmed Kitchen shares some tips and tricks for a less stressful Thanksgiving dinner.

www.TheCharmedKitchen.com

Unique boutique

A charming store in Aurora in an unusual location .

www.shopabigails.com

A jump on holiday shopping

The Peddler Christmas Open House

Today 9a-7p

Friday & Saturday 9a-6p

3239 OH-39, Walnut Creek

www.visitthepeddler.com

Stylish accessories

Hammitt Trunk Show

Saturday, November 10th 11am-6pm

Dillard’s Beachwood

www.dillards.com