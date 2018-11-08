Show Info: November 8, 2018
Southern shrimp and grits
Zach from Sublime Smoke shares an easy recipe and shows off their popular brisket.
www.sublimesmoke.com
Family game night
Games for kids and adults to enjoy on a cold winter night.
www.playmatterstoys.com
Giving back with books
A local organization is on a mission to get books into the hands of kids.
www.kidsbookbank.org
Prepping for Thanksgiving dinner
Judi Strauss from the Charmed Kitchen shares some tips and tricks for a less stressful Thanksgiving dinner.
www.TheCharmedKitchen.com
Unique boutique
A charming store in Aurora in an unusual location .
www.shopabigails.com
A jump on holiday shopping
The Peddler Christmas Open House
Today 9a-7p
Friday & Saturday 9a-6p
3239 OH-39, Walnut Creek
www.visitthepeddler.com
Stylish accessories
Hammitt Trunk Show
Saturday, November 10th 11am-6pm
Dillard’s Beachwood
www.dillards.com